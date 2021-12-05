What Is The Future Of Cryptocurrency?

On Monday, December 6th the United States announced no government official would attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s human rights violations against the Uighur Muslims as the main concern. Just days later, China called this a smear campaign as Australia, Canada, and the UK announced they too would join this diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. Charles Payne, Host of Making Money With Charles Payne on Fox Business Network joins to discuss how the U.S. diplomatic boycott has spurred China to test its influence over corporate America, why it is important the Biden administration take a stance against China, and what economic repercussions there could be for these actions.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO