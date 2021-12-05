Bedford Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Homicide

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford police officials announced on Sunday that they have arrested a suspect involved in a December 4 homicide.

Yesterday at about 10:51 a.m., Bedford Police and EMS responded to a woman who called 911 to report a woman experiencing breathing problems in the 2300 block of Windsor Court.

When EMS and officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive 53-year-old woman lying on the floor. Medics began treating the woman and discovered that she had been shot multiple times.

As police secured the scene, medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

While investigating the incident, Bedford police determined that this was a domestic violence situation involving another 53-year-old woman, who was apparently an acquaintance of the victim. The officers detained the suspect at the scene, and transported her to the Bedford Police Department where she was arrested and charged with homicide.

The suspect was booked into the Euless Police Department jail, where she remains in custody.

Police have not yet released the identities of either the suspect or the victim.

The case is still being investigated, and the Bedford Police Department said it will release more information when it becomes available.