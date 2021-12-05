ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

Bedford Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Homicide

 5 days ago
BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford police officials announced on Sunday that they have arrested a suspect involved in a December 4 homicide.

Yesterday at about 10:51 a.m., Bedford Police and EMS responded to a woman who called 911 to report a woman experiencing breathing problems in the 2300 block of Windsor Court.

When EMS and officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive 53-year-old woman lying on the floor. Medics began treating the woman and discovered that she had been shot multiple times.

As police secured the scene, medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

While investigating the incident, Bedford police determined that this was a domestic violence situation involving another 53-year-old woman, who was apparently an acquaintance of the victim. The officers detained the suspect at the scene, and transported her to the Bedford Police Department where she was arrested and charged with homicide.

The suspect was booked into the Euless Police Department jail, where she remains in custody.

Police have not yet released the identities of either the suspect or the victim.

The case is still being investigated, and the Bedford Police Department said it will release more information when it becomes available.

CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself To & Followed 17-Year-Old Girl

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for information about a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl and followed her after she escaped. On November 24, the 17-year-old victim was sitting inside her vehicle at Marina Park when she witnessed a white male performing a “sexual act on himself.” Fort Worth Police are asking for information on this man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter) The suspect began to approach the victim’s vehicle, but she was able to drive away. However, the suspect got into his truck and followed the girl for a short time before turning off onto a side street. The suspect is estimated to be in his late-50s or early-60s and was seen driving an early 2000s white Ford Ranger with damage to its driver’s side rear quarter panel. Police say the man who exposed himself and followed a teenager was driving this truck. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Twitter) Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 817-392-4685.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Stray Bullet Kills Wendy Godoy, 26, At Dallas Apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after Wendy Godoy, 26, was killed by a stray bullet on Dec. 8. Godoy was found, facedown on the ground outside of her second-floor apartment at 8564 Lazy Acres Circle. Arriving officers attempted CPR until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. They continued CPR on Godoy and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
DALLAS, TX
