ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoff rankings winners and losers: Pitt, Group of Five teams on rise; Baylor, Notre Dame on the outs

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

In the end, everything came together for the College Football Playoff .

There's the established juggernaut in Alabama. The Crimson Tide are chasing a second straight national championship and a seventh under coach Nick Saban.

There's the second SEC powerhouse chasing its first title in more than 40 years. Seen as nearly unstoppable before being cut down to size in the conference championship game , Georgia will have more than three weeks to rediscover its lost mojo.

In Michigan, one of the blueblood programs in the sport is getting its first crack at the playoff . The Wolverines will take on the Bulldogs in an Orange Bowl matchup set to be decided in the trenches.

And there's a Cinderella story in Cincinnati, which finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and is the first from the Group of Five to finish in the top four.

Here are the winners and losers from the final playoff rankings:

WINNERS

The selection committee

For at least the fourth year in a row, the committee was gifted a controversy-free semifinal field. That seemed unlikely in the wake of Oklahoma State's loss to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game, which opened up a spot in the playoff with several conferences still to be decided. But the rest of Saturday went according to script: Alabama beat Georgia, Cincinnati beat Houston and Michigan beat Iowa to hand the committee an easy top four without any debate or outrage.

BOWL SCHEDULE: Complete 2021 slate with TV, times

Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XFgT_0dEmxCVz00
Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) attempts a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) defends in the first quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

The matchup against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl is a good one for the Panthers, who can put up Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison against a pass defense that ranked last nationally in yards allowed per game and in the bottom 20 in completion percentage and touchdowns allowed. While the Spartans are a more respectable 64th in the country in yards given up per pass, Pittsburgh's high-volume passing game will pose problems for an underperforming secondary. The game is also a reunion for Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who was previously the very successful defensive coordinator under former MSU coach Mark Dantonio.

Group of Five

The five Group of Five teams in the final rankings is one fewer than a year ago but ties 2019 for the most in any non-pandemic year in playoff history. In addition to Cincinnati's historic playoff bid, the Group of Five has No. 13 Brigham Young, No. 20 Houston, No. 23 Louisiana and No. 24 San Diego State. A sixth team, 12-1 Texas-San Antonio, had a very good case for coming in at No. 25 but was bumped out by 8-4 Texas A&M.

LOSERS

Baylor

Seeding after the top four doesn't matter for Power Five champions, who are locked into New Year's Six play regardless of the pecking order in the final playoff rankings. Still, that Baylor landed at No. 7 is a not-so-subtle sign of disrespect for a team that won the Big 12, had three wins against opponents in the final rankings and avenged one of its two losses by topping Oklahoma State. Baylor had more wins than No. 6 Ohio State, as many wins as No. 5 Notre Dame and a Power Five crown to boot.

Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucUOe_0dEmxCVz00
Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports

How close were the Irish to reaching the semifinals under new coach Marcus Freeman? Notre Dame was in with an Alabama loss to Georgia. In with an Iowa win against Michigan. In had Cincinnati lost to Houston. Getting at least one of those — especially with Georgia such a favorite in the SEC — seemed very possible after the Big 12 championship game. Instead, Freeman's debut will come against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Brigham Young

BYU was dropped one spot to No. 13 in the final playoff rankings, as the committee leapfrogged two Power Five champions — Utah and Pittsburgh — past the Cougars, who were idle after finishing the regular season in late November with a win against Southern California. The deck was always stacked against BYU claiming an at-large bid to the New Year's Six. Still, the Cougars went 10-2 with losses to Baylor and Boise State, went 5-0 against the Pac-12 and beat the eventual champions of the Pac-12 (Utah) and Mountain West (Utah State).

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings winners and losers: Pitt, Group of Five teams on rise; Baylor, Notre Dame on the outs

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Texas A&M, LSU, Notre Dame in action

The final loaded Saturday of college football's regular season is here, and the stakes couldn't be higher. With division titles and conference championship game berths at stake -- in addition to the bragging rights of big rivalry showdowns -- there should be plenty of drama in Week 13. Of course, there are College Football Playoff implications, too, as eight of the top-10 teams from the CFP rankings will be in action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Georgia still atop College Football Playoff rankings

The 2021 regular season is over and the penultimate set of 2021 College Football Playoff rankings are out. Georgia remains in the No. 1 spot, the same position they hold in the Associated Press and coaches' polls. Alabama, Georgia's upcoming opponent in the SEC Championship game (4 p.m. ET on...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban updates status of Alabama receiver John Metchie

Alabama’s offense was rolling on Saturday in the SEC Championship, but unfortunately the Crimson Tide lost wide receiver John Metchie to a knee injury. Early indications point to a torn ACL for Alabama’s second-leading receiver. After Alabama was officially ranked as the No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings,...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
247Sports

Notre Dame football: Matt Leinart explains scenario where Fighting Irish can make the College Football Playoff

The final week of the 2021 college football regular season will be crucial in deciding conference championship games, which in turn will be crucial in deciding the final four teams for the College Football Playoff. During Week 13’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Matt Leinart talked about a scenario where Notre Dame would likely be selected for the CFB Playoff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Fiesta Bowl#Notre Dame#American Football#Pitt Group Of Five#Baylor#Sec#Wolverines#The Group Of Five#Pittsburgh Panthers#Acc#Bank Of America Stadium#Usa Today Sports#Michigan State
WTHR

Could coaching vacancy hurt Notre Dame in football playoff quest?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain just on the outside of the College Football Playoff as they search for their next head coach. The playoff committee released its weekly rankings Tuesday night and Notre Dame is ranked sixth, two spots out of the playoffs. The poll was released about 12 hours after former head coach Brian Kelly met briefly with Notre Dame players before leaving for his new job at LSU, which he reportedly accepted Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Camden News

Five Reactions to the 2021 College Football Playoff Setting

The field is set for the eighth College Football Playoffs after a wild and chaotic Conference Championship weekend. The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide came into the SEC Championship game against the #1 Georgia Bulldogs as a 6.5-point underdogs. They were able to fuel their team with the doubt from the media and fans, internally and outside of the team, to dominate Georgia's historically dominant defense and won 41-27.Alabama quarterback Bryce Young secured his Heisman Trophy with a fantastic performance against Georgia's top-ranked scoring and total defense in the nation. Alabama is in their seventh CFB Playoff while Georgia gets their second-ever appearance at #3 overall in the rankings.
NFL
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Chair Gary Barta says Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame could impact ranking

Notre Dame is in a very interesting position. The Fighting Irish came in at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings reveal, but they just lost coach Brian Kelly to LSU. College Football Playoff Committee chair Gary Barta spoke with ESPN Tuesday night and said that may have an impact on where Notre Dame (11-1) ranks after conference championship weekend.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

313K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy