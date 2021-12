"It's so sad and frustrating to watch people who have dedicated their lives to learning the truth be turned away, because people don't like what the truth has to say." That quote from Jennifer Lawrence at the recent "Don't Look Up" press conference encapsulates the last several years of what it's been like to live in a world in which science and facts have come under attack. Co-writer/director Adam McKay tackles that idea head-on in his star-studded new comedy, which features the Oscar-winning actress playing a PhD candidate who discovers a planet-killing comet headed straight for Earth. But when she and her colleague (an astronomy professor played by Leonardo DiCaprio) try to sound the alarm about the seriousness of the matter, the people in power don't want to hear it. It's an extremely obvious metaphor for the very real threat that climate change poses, and McKay was able to attract some of the biggest stars in the world to participate in the film. Here are a few of the best quotes from the press conference.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO