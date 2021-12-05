ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Indonesia volcano: Villages buried under hot ash

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge cloud of hot ash engulfed villages in eastern Java...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Terrifying TikTok videos from Indonesia capture what it is like to experience a volcanic eruption

Following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, residents have been sharing haunting videos of volcanic ash filling the sky, and clips of villagers begging for help. Devastating the village of Curahkobokan, the eruption of Mount Semeru on Saturday has had catastrophic results. @tamitachandr #semeru ♬ suara asli - michan - michan Since its occurrence, many on the Indonesian island of Java have taken to TikTok to share scenes of the disaster.One video shows huge plumes of smoke adding to an already blackened sky as a terrified woman runs with desperate screams to find cover. @novanhendri510...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
insider.com

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets. Heavy rainfall in Indonesia destroyed houses, flooded streets, and caused landslides. Authorities in Bali have warned of more flooding in the coming days. Days of heavy rainfall in Indonesia have caused extreme flooding and landslides. Houses in Lombok...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Ash#Rescuers#Java
eturbonews.com

People run for their lives as Java volcano erupts

Semeru eruption has sent the locals and tourists into a panic as they were fleeing in fear ahead of a cloud of black ash descending from the 3,676-meter-tall mountain. The residents of Indonesian island of Java, who live at the foot of Semeru volcano, had to run for their lives as volcano violently erupted today, spewing out a massive ash cloud that obscured the sun.
ASIA
New York Post

Locals flee in terror from volcanic eruption in Indonesia

At least one person is dead and another 40 injured after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. An additional 300 families were evacuated, CNN reported Saturday. Locals in the province of East Java fled in terror after an eruption at Mount Semeru sent volcanic ash 40,000 feet into the air. Video...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Environment
Discover Mag

Big Blast from Indonesia's Semeru Kills at Least 14 People

An unexpectedly large explosive eruption from one of the largest Indonesia volcanoes has ended killing over a dozen people after pyroclastic flows roared down the mountain's slopes. Located on the Indonesia island of Java, Semeru has been erupting for almost 8 years now, but on December 4 the volcano unleashed a blast that reached over 50,000 feet (15 kilometers) when the lava dome at the summit likely collapsed due to heavy rains. Some of the footage from the minutes after the eruption are truly startling as people raced to escape the hot ash flows.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcanic eruption kills at least 14 as thousands flee

At least 14 people were killed and dozens were injured after Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted. Disaster management teams continued to search for victims on ash covered land on Sunday as nine people were still missing. The tallest mountain of Java island suddenly began erupting around 2.30pm on Saturday, spewing towers of thick ash as high as 40,000ft with lava and hot gas flowing down and ash blanketing 11 villages in the eastern part of the island. Photos and videos on social media showed destruction and panic as people screamed and ran under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from...
ASIA
News 8 WROC

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after 14 die

LUMAJANG, INDONESIA (AP) — Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

Indonesia's Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the death toll rose to 22 following the volcano's deadly weekend eruption. The biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life Saturday, ejecting a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.
ASIA
The Atlantic

Buried in Volcanic Ash, Scenes from the Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has now been erupting for more than two months, continuing to generate lava flows and earthquakes on the Spanish island of La Palma. It has also been spewing millions of cubic meters of volcanic ash into the air, and as the ash falls, it blankets the nearby landscape. The ash can fall like hail or drift like dust, and it piles up and drifts in the wind, covering houses, farms, and forests. Some removal work has taken place, to clear roads and ease the strain on sagging rooftops, but more ash continues to fall. The following photographs from La Palma show what some of the volcano’s neighbors have been coping with over the past few weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Virus turns Indonesia holiday island into desert of abandoned resorts

Chef Ilhani used to serve up Japanese cuisine to holidaymakers every night, now he makes just $3 a day selling fried snacks on the near empty streets of once bustling Gili Trawangan. The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered almost all the resorts and restaurants across Indonesia's Gili Islands, famed for their turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and diverse marine life. Situated close to Bali, tourism and the local economy had been booming, with around 1,500 foreign visitors visiting Trawangan every day. But when authorities first imposed a nationwide virus lockdown in March 2020 and then closed borders to international travellers, his restaurant could not survive the loss of business.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Indonesia volcano death toll rises as search for missing continues

LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rain, lava from Indonesian volcano hamper search for missing

Heavy rains and torrents of hot lava and mud sliding down an erupting volcano on Indonesia's Java island have put search and rescue operations for more than a dozen missing on hold, officials said Wednesday. Mount Semeru blew its top on Saturday, killing at least 34 people with searing ash and gas that blanketed several villages around it. Sixteen are missing. “It is raining everyday. The situation on the slopes of Semeru requires high vigilance, there are signs of volcanic activity,” said Irwan Subekti, commander of the Mount Semeru Disaster Emergency Response Command. Hot lava from the top of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy