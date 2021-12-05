ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making machines at Treasure Mountain Jr. High

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
PARK CITY, Utah — The TMJH Arcade is the latest high-tech teaching tool created at Treasure Mountain Jr. High School (TMJH). Ben Meuller, Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher and his Mustang After School Academy (MASA) students have the rest of the student body lining up to take turns playing the game they built.

TMJH students lining up for a chance to play. Photo: Caleb Fine

In-house tokens are the currency accepted in the custom, closed-circuit arcade game.

Caleb Fine, the TMJH Principal, said to TownLift, “Although the token system is merit-based, students earn tokens for not necessarily merely high-achievement actions and behaviors but just as much for relatively-improving actions and behavior choices within any school day.”

The nonprofit Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) supports MASA affording opportunities for students to learn similar skills throughout the year.

Positive Behavior Tokens. Photo: Caleb Fine

Arcade game built by after-school students. Photo: Caleb Fine

