‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Some spoilers below for the latest Season 4 episodes of Yellowstone, so be warned. So far in Season 4, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton survived an explosion, helped save a kid from homelessness after his father’s death, threatened to kill Jamie and received an offer to join an enemy’s team in order to take down a more loathsome enemy. Those are just the headlines, and we’re only four episodes in. But for all that Beth can be the kind of firecracker that would blow your entire arm off if you held it too long, Reilly’s Yellowstone co-stars Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley positively adore working with the actress when she’s both in and out of her Beth element. At least that’s how it sounded when CinemaBlend spoke with both actors timed to Season 4’s early days, as seen in the video above.
