‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. In real life, Kelly is married to Kyle Baugher. The pair has been together since 2012. We may all swoon over Rip’s devotion to Beth on Yellowstone, but as it turns out, Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, is living her very own fairytale in real life. She remains rather tight-lipped about her private life (did you know the actress is British?)— one of the few relics from it on Instagram is a single photo of her husband, Kyle Baugher, with their dog — but has opened up briefly in a number of interviews and even appeared on a red carpet or two with her real-life love by her side.

