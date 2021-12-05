ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shine up your boots and put on your best cowboy hat because another brand new episode of “Yellowstone” is nearly here. With the most recent episode, we have reached the midway point in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. As we begin the back half of season four, we have more questions than answers...

outsider.com

Comments / 16

me
4d ago

Don’t think Jamie is long for the show…….he chose is real father on last nights episode and once again showed his weakness,,,,,he showed that he is most certainly NOT on the side of the Duttons….those that aren’t, are usually brought to the train station and I don’t believe Beth will be doing it

Reply
5
#FreeAsFuck
4d ago

I’m more interested in seeing how rip reacts to the fact that terminated the pregnancy of his child…

Reply(1)
5
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Kelly Reilly Married? Here's What We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star's Marriage

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. In real life, Kelly is married to Kyle Baugher. The pair has been together since 2012. We may all swoon over Rip’s devotion to Beth on Yellowstone, but as it turns out, Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, is living her very own fairytale in real life. She remains rather tight-lipped about her private life (did you know the actress is British?)— one of the few relics from it on Instagram is a single photo of her husband, Kyle Baugher, with their dog — but has opened up briefly in a number of interviews and even appeared on a red carpet or two with her real-life love by her side.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Monica Dutton Die in Yellowstone? Is Kelsey Asbille Leaving the Show?

A key component of the narrative in ‘Yellowstone‘ is the conflict between the Dutton family’s Yellowstone Ranch and the Native American leader Thomas Rainwater’s Broken Rock Reservation. While the conflict has filled over into the lives of various characters, no character knows both sides of it as well as Monica Dutton-Long.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Rip Wheeler
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Hell
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Enjoys Peaceful Day on Lake With Adorable Best Friend

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly’s living the good life while all the show’s fans are on the edge of their seats wondering what’s coming next. Reilly only posts sporadically on social media, but she took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to share a peaceful moment with all her followers. In the brief pic (which has already vanished from her page), we see Reilly holding her adorable dog while a gorgeous lake and countryside dazzle behind her. Reilly captioned the shot, “Peacefulness” with a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Says We'll See 'Another Side of Rip' This Season

Yellowstone fans are familiar with Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) backstory. The fan favorite ranch hand was raised in an abusive home and came to the Dutton ranch after a horrific family tragedy. John Dutton took the teenage boy in, allowing him to work on the ranch and make a new start. Since then, Rip has been John Dutton's most loyal confidante -- and the love of Beth Dutton's life.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly's Real Name Actually Isn't Kelly

We are the biggest Beth Dutton fans. She captivates the Yellowstone audience as as one of the toughest characters on television. She is fierce and loyal and terrifying, all while stealing Rip's heart and trying to rehabilitate a troubled teenage boy. We would never want to cross Beth, but we have to respect her tenacity, and her scenes with Rip are downright swoon-worthy. What a character! Over three-plus seasons of watching (and rewatching) Yellowstone, we've become very familiar with Beth's story, but how much do we know about the actress who portrays her?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Is a Big Fan of Sam Elliot and Reveals Thoughts on Spinoff ‘1883’

“Oh, I can’t wait, honestly.” Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is as excited for the show’s historical prequel, 1883, as the rest of us. It’s a fine time to be an Outsider. Yellowstone Season 4 rages on, with two spinoffs in the works: Texas-based 6666 and Westward Expansion prequel, 1883. While both are at the top of fans’ anticipated shows, its the latter that has the Beth Dutton actress giddy.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How Yellowstone's Cole Hauser And Wes Bentley Feel About Working With Kelly Reilly As Beth Dutton

Some spoilers below for the latest Season 4 episodes of Yellowstone, so be warned. So far in Season 4, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton survived an explosion, helped save a kid from homelessness after his father’s death, threatened to kill Jamie and received an offer to join an enemy’s team in order to take down a more loathsome enemy. Those are just the headlines, and we’re only four episodes in. But for all that Beth can be the kind of firecracker that would blow your entire arm off if you held it too long, Reilly’s Yellowstone co-stars Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley positively adore working with the actress when she’s both in and out of her Beth element. At least that’s how it sounded when CinemaBlend spoke with both actors timed to Season 4’s early days, as seen in the video above.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

319K+
Followers
33K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy