West Virginia set to play Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia wide receiver Isaiah Esdale has entered the transfer portal, announcing his decision on Twitter this afternoon. I’d like to take this time to say thank you to my coaches and strength staff for giving me this opportunity here at West Virginia University. Thank you Coach Brown and Coach parker for pushing me to be better on and off the field. Thank you Coach Mike Joseph for believing in me and working with me to master my craft. I’d also like to thank my fans who have cheered me on during my years as a Mountaineer. The love you guys showed me was unforgettable! I also want to thank my teammates for always having my back and pushing me to be a better player and person. After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for the upcoming season. Thank you for supporting me Mountaineer Nation; Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer. The journey continues, 9 out.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO