One of the best events on the WWE NXT calendar is finally back, as this Sunday is NXT WarGames. It feels like a battle of eras, as some of the black and gold brand's biggest stars are taking on some of the stars of NXT 2.0 in the Women's and Men's WarGames matches. The Women's WarGames match will actually mix things up just a little, as both teams will feature a blend of eras. The match will have Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade taking on Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne alongside Dakota Kai, and on the most recent episode of ComicBook Nation we had the chance to talk to Raquel all about the big event, the clash of eras, and even some possible Marvel and DC cosplays in her future.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO