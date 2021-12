After Saturday night’s win against the Florida Panthers, the Seattle Kraken have completed approximately the first quarter of their inaugural season. Relative to expectations, it has definitely been a disappointment. But the Kraken’s play has been on an upswing recently, with three wins in the last four games. Those wins have not been easy marks either, having come against the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, and Panthers, who currently sit one-two-three in the NHL standings. With Seattle hoping to string together a streak and get back into relevance, it’s time to look back at their first quarter and hand out awards. Without further ado, here is the first installment of four in The Hockey Writers’ Kraken Superlatives series.

