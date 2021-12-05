ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Two-car accident in Elmira leads to alleged DWI arrest

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnkOG_0dEmugPM00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident near Elmira College ends in a possible DWI arrest by police.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of College Ave. and W Washington Ave. involving a silver four-door car and a small red SUV.

Our reporter spoke to the driver of the silver vehicle, and other witnesses, on the scene and it’s reported that the red SUV went through a red light before striking the silver vehicle near head-on.

Two car vehicle accident leaves individuals with reported injuries in Elmira

Paramedics evaluated the woman driving the red vehicle and determined she did not need to be taken to the hospital and was handed off to police and was arrested for a possible DWI.

Our reporter on scene observed no other injuries, and the individuals inside of the silver vehicle did not seem to need any medical attention.

18News will provide more information if any becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Armed and Dangerous suspect with connections to Mansfield burglary arrested near Philadelphia

WARWICK, Pa. (WETM) — On November 30, 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police officers in Bucks County received emergency information from the Pennsylvania State Police. State Police identified David Bruno Jasiulewicz, 32, with no fixed address, as a suspect in a burglary being investigated by troopers from the Mansfield Barracks. Jasiulewicz was suspected to have stolen several long […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
PONTIAC, MI
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy