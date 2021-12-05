Bloomington Police investigating shots-fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that happened on Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Grove Street at 9:15 p.m. following a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence that shots had been fired and hit an occupied residence. No one was injured.
At this time, there is no information about a suspect and no one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact BPD Detective Paul Jones by email or by calling 309-434-2548.
