Bloomington Police investigating shots-fired incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that happened on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Grove Street at 9:15 p.m. following a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence that shots had been fired and hit an occupied residence. No one was injured.

At this time, there is no information about a suspect and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact BPD Detective Paul Jones by email or by calling 309-434-2548.

