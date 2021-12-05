ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington Police investigating shots-fired incident

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that happened on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Grove Street at 9:15 p.m. following a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found evidence that shots had been fired and hit an occupied residence. No one was injured.

At this time, there is no information about a suspect and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact BPD Detective Paul Jones by email or by calling 309-434-2548.

WCIA

Deputies: Human remains found in a load of trash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they found human remains in a load of trash that was recently delivered to the Waste Management facility. Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to 3000 East Ash Street at around 10:18 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of human remains found. Officers said staff at the Waste […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police looking for missing teenager

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Bloomington. Officers say the girl’s name is Cedmyria M. Watson. She was reported missing on Dec. 4 when she left her home without permission and failed to return. Watson is believed to have traveled […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Woman charged for making a false police report

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Tuesday that a Shelbyville woman was charged last week with Disorderly Conduct relating to a false police report she made. The charge alleges that on Nov. 24, Kelly Love knowingly reported a gun theft to the Shelbyville Police Department, even though there was […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: two arrested after making school threats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two 15-year-old boys on Monday and Tuesday after they both made threats regarding two Springfield high schools. The first threat was directed against Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. On Monday, school administrators contacted the SPD and told them of a bomb threat that was sent via the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Chatham Police: School threat investigation leads to an arrest

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said their investigation on Glenwood High School threat has led to a male juvenile being taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending through the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to police officers. Chatham Police stated, “at this time, there is no longer a credible threat to Glenwood High School.”
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police looking for burglary suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for help in solving a burglary that happened last month. Officers were called to Wathan’s Auto Repair at 3162 North Woodford Street on Nov. 26 following reports of a burglary. They found evidence of a forced entry to the business and found the cash register […]
DECATUR, IL
