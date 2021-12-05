ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in KCMO collision Sunday

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0dEmuD0P00

A single-vehicle collision at 10:51 a.m. Sunday at I-70 and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, left one male dead and another in critical condition.

The driver of a Toyota sedan lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway while traveling westbound on I-70.

The vehicle overturned at least one time.

One occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The Accident Investigation Section of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to meet Central Patrol Division personnel following the incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Police Department#Central Patrol Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy