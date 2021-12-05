ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

No. 16 Louisiana to take on Marshall in New Orleans Bowl

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DOvA_0dEmu8g100

No. 16 Louisiana has accepted a bid to the New Orleans Bowl and will take on Marshall.

The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 8:15 PM.

The Cajuns are 12-1 after winning the Sun Belt Championship Saturday over App State. It's the first outright SBC Title in program history. The victory also making it 12 wins in a row for the Cajuns.

Marshall comes in as 7-5, including 5-3 in Conference USA play. The Thundering Herd ranks in the Top 30 of yards per play on offense and defense.

This Louisiana versus Marshall matchup is a preview of what's to come in the Sun Belt, as the Herd announced earlier this year that they're joining the Conference no later than 2023.

The New Orleans Bowl will also be the debut for Louisiana Head Coach Michael Desormeaux . He was announced as the 27th head coach of the Cajuns on Sunday.

This will be Louisiana's 6th appearance in the New Orleans Bowl, and their first since 2016. The Cajuns are 4-1 in the bowl.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Julien, UL Men's Hoops Takes Down McNeese 83-68

LAFAYETTE – Redshirt freshman Kobe Julien scored 18 first-half points to lead Louisiana Men’s Basketball past McNeese, 83-68 Wednesday night at the Cajundome. Finishing the game with 20, Julien was a perfect 4-4 from beyond the arc and added an explosive chase-down block midway through the first half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy