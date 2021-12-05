No. 16 Louisiana to take on Marshall in New Orleans Bowl

No. 16 Louisiana has accepted a bid to the New Orleans Bowl and will take on Marshall.

The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 8:15 PM.

The Cajuns are 12-1 after winning the Sun Belt Championship Saturday over App State. It's the first outright SBC Title in program history. The victory also making it 12 wins in a row for the Cajuns.

Marshall comes in as 7-5, including 5-3 in Conference USA play. The Thundering Herd ranks in the Top 30 of yards per play on offense and defense.

This Louisiana versus Marshall matchup is a preview of what's to come in the Sun Belt, as the Herd announced earlier this year that they're joining the Conference no later than 2023.

The New Orleans Bowl will also be the debut for Louisiana Head Coach Michael Desormeaux . He was announced as the 27th head coach of the Cajuns on Sunday.

This will be Louisiana's 6th appearance in the New Orleans Bowl, and their first since 2016. The Cajuns are 4-1 in the bowl.

------------------------------------------------------------

