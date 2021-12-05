Complete College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed

See who else ended up in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The College Football Playoff matchups were released on Sunday with No. 1 Alabama set to take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan set to play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Both games will take place on Dec. 31.

In being named to the top four, Cincinnati became the first team from a Group of 5 conference to be named to the Playoff.

Notre Dame was the first team out of the field, finishing at No. 5. Ohio State ended up at No. 6.

Here's a look at how the entire rankings played out:

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame Ohio State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma State Michigan State Utah Pittsburgh BYU Oregon Iowa Oklahoma Wake Forest NC State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana San Diego State Texas A&M

The complete college football bowl schedule has also been released.

More College Football Coverage: