Cincinnati, OH

Complete College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

See who else ended up in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The College Football Playoff matchups were released on Sunday with No. 1 Alabama set to take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan set to play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Both games will take place on Dec. 31.

In being named to the top four, Cincinnati became the first team from a Group of 5 conference to be named to the Playoff.

Notre Dame was the first team out of the field, finishing at No. 5. Ohio State ended up at No. 6.

Here's a look at how the entire rankings played out:

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Baylor
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. BYU
  14. Oregon
  15. Iowa
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Wake Forest
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Houston
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Louisiana
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas A&M

The complete college football bowl schedule has also been released.

Comments / 0

 

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Caleb Williams Reacts To Spencer Rattler’s Decision

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams had Spencer Rattler’s back when the preseason Heisman favorite announced his plans to transfer. On Monday, Rattler took some time to thank Sooner Nation before making his decision to enter the transfer portal. “Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
on3.com

Joel Klatt gives stern warning to Cincinnati, Bearcat fans

The Cincinnati Bearcats, their fans, and fans of College Football Playoff chaos, finally got their moment on Tuesday. The Bearcats climbed into the number four spot, making them one of four teams in the College Football Playoff if it started this week. However, FOX College Football analyst, Joel Klatt, has a few words of caution to share with Cincinnati and those rooting for them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
