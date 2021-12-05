Coroner’s officials today released the names of the woman and man who were found shot dead in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles last week.

The victims were identified as Erika Dixon, 24, of Long Beach, and Kodi Martin, 23 of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroners office.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and Graham Avenue at approximately 9:52 p.m. Friday and found Dixon and Martin lying in the street and on the sidewalk, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, said deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the scene, deputies discovered a third victim, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Meza said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were canvassing the area for possible witnesses and video surveillance. It is unknown if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The post Long Beach woman ID’d as 1 of 2 victims shot to death near South LA appeared first on Long Beach Post .