Amherst, NY

Two fires in Amherst cause combined $1.2 million in damage

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MGx7_0dEmtx8G00

Fire officials in Amherst say two fires on Sunday caused a combined $1.2 million in damage.

Investigators say they responded to a fire on Sunshine Drive that happened in the kitchen of an apartment just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

That fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and approximately $150,000 to the contents.

Nobody was hurt

Investigators also say they responded to a fire on Meyer Road just before 11 a.m. Sunday which caused $500,000 in damage to the home and $300,000 to the contents.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

