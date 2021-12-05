Man seriously injured after being pinned under vehicle elevator

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital after being pinned under a vehicle elevator Saturday night in Naples.

The accident happened at Ferrari of Naples, located at 11291 Tamiami Trail North, according to North Collier Fire Rescue.

The man was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma patient.

This is a developing story.

No further information has been available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details once they are released.