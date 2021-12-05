ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

OSHP: Boy, 13, killed in Richland Co. hit and run

By Daniel Griffin
 5 days ago

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is asking the public’s help after a hit and run crash left a 13-year-old boy dead early Sunday.

According to OSHP, the crash took place on Bowman Road just south of Hazelbrush Road in Cass Township, Richland County, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

A pickup truck was driving north on Bowman Road when it struck the boy, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction. The truck then fled the scene, according to police.

The OSHP Mansfield post is looking for a black or dark green extended cab pickup truck that would have damage to the center or passenger side front end, including the headlight. The truck is also described as having red tape in place of a drivers’ side taillight and a faded tailgate. OSHP said the truck is an early 2000s model, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC Colorado/Canyon model pickup.

OSHP said the vehicle has been seen in the area prior to Sunday’s crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield post at (419) 756-2222.

Shiloh Fire Department and EMS, the Richland County’s Sheriff’s Department, Plymouth Police Department, Richland County Coroner’s Office, and Richland County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

