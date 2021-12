Realme has flirted with flagship smartphones a couple of times in the past. Among those attempts, we have the Realme GT 5G, which launched this year with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz display. But the BBK-owned company is planning a full-scale effort to launch a premium flagship in global markets next year. That phone will be the Realme GT 2 Pro, and we now know it's going to have a somewhat familiar design. It's kind of sus, depending on how you look at it.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO