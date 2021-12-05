ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Frasier’: Has the Reboot Been Delayed?

By Megan Molseed
 5 days ago
Last summer, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer hinted that fans could expect to see the premiere of an upcoming reboot of the award-winning series in early 2022. However, we are now in the final stretch of 2021, and the much-anticipated reboot hasn’t yet even begun filming. This is certainly a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Reboots#Nbc#Emmy Awards
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Could the Reagan’s be Losing Their Eldest Member?

Is Blue Bloods planning on writing off Henry Reagan? Some fans seem to think so after watching the latest promo. Season 12 Episode 9 of Blue Bloods is bound to be full of action and drama. It will mark the last episode of 2021 before a long and painful winter hiatus. So we’re expecting a lot of unanswered questions and a major cliffhanger or two.
TV SERIES
