In the final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were both penalized on the ninth hole for hitting from the wrong tee box. The players were trying to play the ninth hole, but the teeing ground for the ninth hole -- which crosses paths with the 17th hole -- had been moved for the final round from the position earlier in the week. Instead, that prior teeing position was now used for -- and pointed to -- the 17th hole, in the opposite direction. Nevertheless, the two players and their two caddies didn't remember and teed off from the wrong ground.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO