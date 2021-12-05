ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: West Ham Admirers of Liverpool’s Divock Origi as It’s Revealed They Tried to Sign Him Last Summer

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Divock Origi has emerged as a target for David Moyes' West Ham side and it has also been revealed that they tried to sign him last summer too.

Last summer, a lot of people thought that Divock Origi's time at Liverpool would come to an end.

Jurgen Klopp had openly spoken about Origi potentially leaving Anfield and how any manager would be lucky to have him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lt4E_0dEmq4Hx00
IMAGO / Sportimage

However, a move away never materialised with Liverpool putting to high of a price-tag on the Belgians head.

Despite a move not happening, according to one journalist, David Moyes' West Ham did try and sign him last summer.

Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers have had a 'long-term interest' in Divock Origi.

So much so, that they tried to replace Sebastian Haller with him last summer when he departed to Ajax.

Despite this interest, O'Rourke says that in the current market he can't see Liverpool letting go off Divock Origi.

Author's Verdict

I personally think if Liverpool get over £15million for Origi then they would sell him straight away.

He's a good asset to have on the bench but that money could go towards someone else who can offer us more.

LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool To Make Shock Move For Man City Star

Liverpool are set to make a move for Ireland international Gavin Bazunu, who plays for Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City - according to reports. The 19-year-old is apparently having doubts about his long-term future at the Etihad, with Ederson and Zack Steffen above him in the pecking order. This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

David Moyes admits he is 'disappointed' by Jesse Lingard's lack of game time at Manchester United after failing to sign the England star last summer following his impressive loan spell at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes says he is 'disappointed' by Jesse Lingard's lack of game time at Manchester United this season. As it stands, Lingard has not started a single Premier League game for Manchester United this season and has made just eight substitute appearances for the Red Devils. Lingard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Divock Origi
Jurgen Klopp
David Moyes
Soccer
World
Premier League
AFC Ajax
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
740thefan.com

Soccer-Origi’s last-gasp winner at Wolves puts Liverpool second

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (Reuters) -Liverpool’s Divock Origi came off the bench to score a brilliant injury-time winner and put his side second in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Origi picked up a cross from Mohamed Salah before swivelling and drilling the ball home in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool 'legend' Divock Origi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has labelled Divock Origi a Reds ‘legend’ after his stoppage time winner against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp's men were dominant at Molineux and knew they had a huge chance to take advantage of Chelsea’s defeat earlier in the day. But the game looked like it was slipping away from them until Origi popped up to win it in the 94th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

