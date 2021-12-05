ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Victory Crowns Explained: Why Some Players' Names Are In Gold

By Mark Delaney
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 has arrived, and with it come new Victory Crowns. This new cosmetic item is earned in-game by performing specific feats, and they won't come easily. If you wondering what a Victory Crown does or how to earn one yourself, here's all you need to know, so...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error explained

With all the excitement of a new Chapter of Fortnite, it can be hard for the servers of the game to keep up. After Chapter Two ended dramatically on Dec. 4, Chapter Three officially launched in the morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 5. All the excitement in stock for the new season caused players to flock to Fortnite, but most players were met with a long queue just to reach the main screen after they installed the update.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Victory Umbrella Revealed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here and there are so many new things for you to figure out. One of the smaller yet most noticable things is the new victory umbrella. Here's what it is and how you can earn it for yourself. When Does Fortnite Chapter 3...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get the Fortnite Crown

The Fortnite Crown is a new form of bragging rights in Fortnite Chapter 3. You'll be bestowed with a particularly shiny visage to let other players know you're the GOAT...at least for now. It's definitely going to put a target on your back, though. So make sure you know how...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Ui
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Season 1 Victory Umbrella Revealed

Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Season 1 is the biggest change for the game since the launch of Chapter 2, but it’s nice to see something has stayed the same: getting a Victory Umbrella for free. This time out, the Chapter 3 – Season 1 Victory Umbrella, which is called Seven...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is The Foundation? The Rock’s Fortnite character explained

During the concluding cinematic of Fortnite Chapter 2, fans finally got confirmation of what they had been expecting (and secretly hoping for) when it comes to the mysterious character, The Foundation. The Foundation’s mask came off to reveal the likeness of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, adding a new level of...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Fortnite Crown: How to Get It, What It Does & Exclusive Emote Reward

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced a number of changes to the popular Battle Royale title. Alongside a ‘flipped’ island map and new weapons, there’s also a bunch of smaller gameplay tweaks, such as being able to Slide, and the new Fortnite Crown item. But how do players get the Crown...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 1 Map Guide: New Map Explained

We have the latest on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map following the literal island flip at the end of Chapter 2. Fortnite fans will have an entirely new landscape to traverse in Chapter 3. As many already know, Fortnite Island saw a major transformation at the end of Chapter 2. The landmass completely flipped over to reveal a second side with new biomes, locations, characters, weapons, and more. Players may find themselves thrown for a loop once again with the unfamiliar terrain. Fortunately, we're here to help.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Headlines

Fortnite Introduces "Party Worlds" For Players To Make Friends

Fortnite doesn’t only want you to dominate other players; it also wants you to make friends with them. The popular multiplayer game came out and announced “Party Worlds” the social hubs for Fortnite players to come together and make friends. Also, if you’re interested in making your own, the company will also let you do so.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fortnite Chapter 3 map hides some big secrets

This weekend's big Chapter 3 launch - mere hours after Chapter 2's explosive finale - brought with it a brand new map bustling with fresh places to visit, several fan-favourite locations from the game's original map, and plenty of fun Easter eggs and secrets. There's loads to explore already, but...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Wattson Guide: How To Best Use Her Abilities, Combo Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends has a large variety of legends with different skill sets, but no legend is better at defense than Wattson. There are three other defensive legends--Caustic, Gibraltar, and Rampart--but all three are designed to defend their allies by dealing damage to enemies and thus deterring them from approaching. Though Wattson can deal a little damage with her tactical ability, her kit is entirely designed around fortifying a position, neutralizing other legends' abilities, and buffing her allies with regenerative body shields. She's an entirely selfless legend, who gives everything to protecting her allies, at the cost of having no offensive abilities of her own. Here's a rundown on how Wattson's abilities work, how to unlock her, and more tips on how to best play as her.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Google's List Of Top Games Searched In 2021 Include PopCat and Battlefield 2042

Google has released its Year in Search 2021 list, a compilation of the most searched inquiries across the world this year. It features categories such as athletes, actors, songs, and of course, games. This year, some of the results in the games category may surprise you, but most probably won't.
FIFA
TechSpot

Fortnite players have their world turned upside down

Highly anticipated: The Fortnite world was once again forever changed following a colossal in-game event to close out chapter 2 and usher in the beginning of chapter 3. Players participating in the event were able to watch it all unfold in real time as UFOs, zombies, and even Duane "The Rock" Johnson invaded the game's island.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Ignite Players Easily

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 provides a slew of new quests, challenges, and mechanics for players to engage in, and among the many objectives that players may have is igniting an opponent. In the previous Chapter, Fortnite players were able to set other players on fire using Exotic weapons purchased from Blaze, such as the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. However, now that those weapons have been vaulted, players will need to utilize readily available ammunition from the wilderness — Fireflies. By collecting Fireflies to craft Firefly Jars, Fortnite players will be able to ignite their opponents with speed and ease.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021. New gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games. Following the trailer was an orchestral performance of music from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy