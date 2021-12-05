Black Friday is Over, but the Massive Fujifilm X/GFX Rebates Continue (Save up to $1,500)

Samsung makes some of the best TVs in the business. Their display tech is superior which results in great quality panels, something that’s prevalent in the smartphone world. If you’re looking to purchase a new TV, you should consider getting one from Samsung if you’re looking for one that’s reliable. While we have a collection of the best TV and home audio deals for Black Friday, this particular deal from Samsung caught our attention. The Samsung Frame TV — one of Samsung’s marquee products in the TV segment, is on sale with savings of up to $300 on the 55-inch variant. There are other size variants too of the TV that you can purchase, but the 55-inch variant at $999 seems like the best value offering.

