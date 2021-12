There is reflection in the media room at Kirkby, and while Steven Gerrard doesn’t blatantly spell it out, operating between the lines is the fact that he does regret some of his critiques of managers – one in particular punctuated by two big fixtures – that came from the vantage point of a player.It is December 2017, and for the first time, he can see the game through both prisms having spent five months in charge of Liverpool’s Under-18s.“I have a completely different perspective of football,” Gerrard would offer. “I have more respect for coaches and managers now as I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO