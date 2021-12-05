ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Man who jumped from taxiing plane on flight from Colorado Springs to Phoenix jailed, ID’d

By The Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXL6K_0dEmoA8y00

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who jumped out of a jetliner’s galley door to the tarmac as the plane was taxiing to a gate at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police said 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez was booked into jail Saturday night on suspicion of two felony counts of trespassing.

A look around ‘lawless’ Union Station

Ramirez’s family said he was in Colorado for a tiling job, but wanted to come home because he feared for his life.

They also told Phoenix TV station ABC 15 that Ramirez may be schizophrenic based on their family history.

Ramirez was a passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs on Saturday morning when authorities say he opened a rear galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Denver, CO
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxiing#Weather#Police#Ap#Phoenix Tv#Abc 15#Southwest Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy