Franklin Institute to honor Penn vaccine scientists at annual science awards

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Franklin Institute will honor two University of Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine scientists next May. The researchers are among several visionaries being celebrated for advancements made in science and technology.

The Franklin Institute Awards have been given every year since 1824.

This spring, 13 people will receive awards for their extraordinary achievements in science, engineering, and business leadership.

Among them are two local recipients, Penn scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó, whose research on mRNA was used in both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

"On May 5, we will have all these individuals here to celebrate their genius in Philadelphia. These individuals will present at universities and they will also have the opportunity to meet with kids from throughout the region," said Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the Franklin Institute.

"The great thing about the Franklin Institute Awards, not only do we celebrate the individuals but here in Philadelphia, people are going to be able to meet with them, talk with them and learn from them."

The CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are also among this year's honorees. "Their companies and their employees, and the work they did to develop, manufacture and distribute billions of vaccines throughout the world are honored," said Dubinski.

Past Franklin Institute Award laureates include Orville Wright, Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, Jane Goodall, and Bill Gates.