29-year-old man arrested for suspected sexual battery, sexual crimes against minors in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — A 29-year-old Carson man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual battery and sexual crimes against a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Authorities said Jerod Curtis, a massage therapist and local youth volleyball coach, was booked into Long Beach City Jail on $225,000 bail.

A female juvenile contacted officers on Nov. 30, and said she was “inappropriately touched” by Curtis, according to a press release . Police also said Curtis was named as the suspect in two sexual batteries with adult females between July and Nov. 2021.

Officers said there is a possibility of other victims and that anyone with any information is asked to contact Child Abuse Detectives Hector Gomez or Jose Castro at (562) 570-7321.

