Grimes Seemingly Shades Elon Musk On Break-Up Song: ‘Loves The Game More Than Me’

By Terry Zeller
 5 days ago

In her new single ‘Player of Games’, Grimes appears to take aim at her video game-loving ex Elon Musk.

Grimes isn’t holding back! The 33-year-old musician appeared to be shading her ex Elon Musk in her new break-up song “Player of Games”. Throughout the techno-driven track, Grimes — who broke up with the Tesla founder in September after three years together — sings about her romance with a video-game enthusiast. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me,” the Canadian songstress belts out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkqlE_0dEmnSkb00
Grimes appeared to take aim at her ex Elon Musk in her new song ‘Player of Games’. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Musk was once an aspiring video game designer, creating his first shooter called “Blastar” at the age of 12, per CNET. He also credits his billionaire status on his fascination with electronic games. “Part of the reason, maybe the reason, I got interested in tech was video games,” Musk said at the E3 Expo in 2019. “I probably wouldn’t have started programming if it wasn’t for video games.” He even admitted to being a fan of X-Box’s “Halo” last January in a tweet.

But the similarities to Grimes’ heartbreaking ballad and the father to their one-year-old son X AE Xii didn’t stop there. “Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place,” she sings, which seemingly refers to the SpaceX founder and his fondness for space travel.

At the time of their split, Elon said the pair were still amicable. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” he told Page Six, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA.”

Grimes and Elon began dating in 2018, kept a relatively low-profile and then made headlines during a memorable appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. Months later, they announced the birth of X AE Xii, with an explanation for their son’s controversial name. Musk also shares five children with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. He was also previously married to Westworld star Talulah Riley and famously dated Amber Heard.

