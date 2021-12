After being founded in 1992, the Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have a long history of playing against NHL teams in their inaugural seasons. Over seven first games against an expansion franchise they have recorded three wins, three losses and one tie (against the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00 season). The last three games, however, weren’t very successful as the Lightning lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild in 2000-01 season and to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 season. Tonight they have a chance to improve their stats as they play the Seattle Kraken for the first time in their history.

