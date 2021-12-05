ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Everyone On TikTok Is Using Masque Bar Half-Face Sheet Masks to Combat Maskne

By Katie McBroom
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPcFi_0dEmmoBU00

Holiday travel is in full swing across the country, and with TSA face mask requirements in effect until 2022, TikTok users have come up with creative ways to combat maskne, like the new trend of layering Masque Bar’s Hydrogel half-face sheet mask under cloth face masks. Essentially, double masking with these sheet masks allows travelers to have an incognito spa day without anyone noticing!

Many TikTokers like Alexa Johnson have taken this hack to the skies and swear by this method to simultaneously fight breakouts and hydrate skin. But does it really work? We spoke to New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla to confirm the efficacy of this sheet mask trend.

“Depending on what the material is that the mask is made of, it can calm the skin or it can help drive ingredients into the skin,” explained Mariwalla. “Moisture and occlusion always help make ingredients absorb into the skin better and that is essentially what all sheet masks do.”

In her viral TikTok , Johnson used Masque Bar’s Shield & Soothe PPE Facial Hydrogel Mask , created specifically to be worn underneath medical masks. It contains hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and calendula to provide deep moisture and calm the skin. She said she wore it for about 45 minutes and it helped to rehydrate her skin. Ultimately, Johnson loved that it didn’t leave her facial skin feeling dry and chapped like it typically would when wearing a mask without a sheet mask underneath. (Pro tip: Slather on a moisturizing lip balm like she did when applying the sheet mask for a true self-care moment in the sky.)

@glowopedia

This saved me skin tbh ✈️ #skincareroutine #skincaretips #glowopedia

♬ original sound – Alexa Johnson

Read on to shop this top-rated sheet mask and some of our other favorite half-face sheet masks you can use to follow this trend to combat maskne on the go.

Masque Bar Shield & Soothe PPE Facial Hydrogel Mask




$5.57
$4.53


CELDERMA Undermask Pack




$6.45


Press Refresh Sheet Masks by ZitSticka




$36


