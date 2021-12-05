Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

(Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams for Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Jaguars (2-9) are looking for their third win of the season against the Rams (7-4) at SoFi Stadium.

You can watch the game LIVE on FOX30 starting at 4:05 p.m. or look below for updates throughout the game.

FINAL SCORE: The Jaguars lose to the Rams 37-7. Watch the Postgame Show now.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m.: Touchdown Rams. Rams press the advantage 37-7.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.: The Rams keep the lead at 30-7.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.: Cornerback Tyson Campbell is questionable to return after an abdominal injury.

UPDATE 6:12 P.M.: Rams hold the lead at 29-7.

UPDATE 6:04 p.m.: Score is 23-7. Rams keep the momentum over the Jaguars.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.: Score is 16-7. Rams continue to widen the gap against the Jaguars.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Score is now 13-7. Rams maintain the lead.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m.: Touchdown Jaguars. Score is now 10-7 with Rams leading.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.:

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.:

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.:

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: Touchdown Rams. Score is 10-0 with Rams maintaining the lead.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m.:

UPDATE 4:16 p.m.:

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Score is now 3-0 with the Rams in the lead.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: The Rams will start with the football.

©2021 Cox Media Group