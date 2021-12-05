Jets' Corey Davis: Exits Sunday's game

After a loss to the Miami Dolphins in which the self-inflicted wounds became too much to overcome, the 2-8 New York Jets will travel to Houston to take on the 2-8 Texans. In what is (obviously) perceived as a “winnable game”, New York will be without a handful of key playmakers on offense. Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his third game of the season, this time due to a groin injury. Also, rookie and standout running back Michael Carter was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, so he will be out for at least the next 3 games. Austin Walter and Josh Johnson were elevated from the practice squad, and Johnson will serve as Wilson’s backup. QBs Joe Flacco and Mike White were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 List due to White’s positive test earlier this week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO