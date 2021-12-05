ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Corey Davis: Exits Sunday's game

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Davis was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after apparently aggravating his groin...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis looking good for Week 12

Corey Davis will be limited in practice on Friday, but Robert Saleh believes the wide receiver will be “ready to roll” when the Jets visit the Texans in Week 12. Davis hurt his hamstring in practice earlier this week, but he should be available when Zach Wilson makes his return from a PCL sprain this Sunday. The same goes for DL John Franklin-Myers (hip). He is also limited on Friday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Texans inactives: Corey Davis out with groin injury, John Franklin-Myers active

Zach Wilson will be without his favorite target in his return to the field, as Corey Davis is out with a groin injury against the Texans. Robert Saleh was originally optimistic about Davis’ chances of suiting up in Week 12. However, the 26-year-old was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his third game of the season. Davis’ absence leaves the Jets with just five healthy wide receivers with Denzel Mims still on the COVID-19 list and without their leading receiver and rusher after Michael Carter landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Listed as questionable, expected to play

Davis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after returning to a limited practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Per Cimini, Davis is expected to be available Sunday, a notion echoed by coach Robert Saleh, who indicated that the wideout should be "ready to roll" this weekend, per Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site. Either way, Davis' Week 12 availability will be confirmed prior to the early slate of games Sunday, with New York and Houston kicking off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he's active, Davis, ascending young wideout Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder are in line to serve as the top receiving options for QB Zach Wilson, who's set to return to action for the first time since Week 7.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Expected to suit up in Houston

Davis (groin) will be a limited participant in practice Friday, but coach Robert Saleh expects the wide receiver to play Sunday in Houston, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports. Davis was limited Wednesday and didn't practice at all Thursday. The offseason addition has been the favorite target of rookie quarterback Zach...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Notebook | Jets WR Corey Davis Will Be 'Ready to Roll' vs. Texans Despite Tweaking Groin

Jets WR Corey Davis (groin) and DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) did not practice on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh said that John Franklin-Myers (hip) would be limited in Friday's practice. Saleh, wearing a Rye (NY) Garnet Football t-shirt while speaking to reporters Friday, said that all three should be ready to play on Sunday against the Texans.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Receive Good News About WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis‘ status for Week 12 has been up in the air the past few days because of a groin injury. On Friday, the New York Jets had an encouraging update on the veteran wide receiver. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis will be a limited participant...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jets' WR Corey Davis Inactive vs. Texans; What it Means

For the third time in five weeks, Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive due to an injury sustained in practice. Davis missed two games recently after hurting his hip. Now, he'll sit against the lowly Texans after a groin injury popped up midway through the week. On Friday, Jets...
NFL
jetnation.com

Jets Week 12 Inactive List @ Texans: Carter to IR, Davis Out in Wilson’s Return

After a loss to the Miami Dolphins in which the self-inflicted wounds became too much to overcome, the 2-8 New York Jets will travel to Houston to take on the 2-8 Texans. In what is (obviously) perceived as a “winnable game”, New York will be without a handful of key playmakers on offense. Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his third game of the season, this time due to a groin injury. Also, rookie and standout running back Michael Carter was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, so he will be out for at least the next 3 games. Austin Walter and Josh Johnson were elevated from the practice squad, and Johnson will serve as Wilson’s backup. QBs Joe Flacco and Mike White were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 List due to White’s positive test earlier this week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Not practicing Wednesday

Davis (groin) won't practice Wednesday. Davis, who was inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Texans, has two more chances to practice in advance of this weekend's game against the Eagles, but his absence from Wednesday's session clouds his Week 13 status. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Keelan Cole is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and unlikely to be available versus Philadelphia and Denzel Mims (illness) is on track be cleared to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Remains a non-participant Thursday

Davis (groin) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Per Cimini, Davis divulged Wednesday that he sustained the groin injury in Week 11 against the Dolphins. He got in a pair of limited practices before ultimately sitting out the Jets' Week 12 win over Houston, and Davis is trending towards another absence, having missed each of the team's first two practices this week. If Davis fails to practice in any fashion Friday, he'll almost certainly sit out Sunday's game against the Eagles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Questionable after limited practice

Davis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia after logging a limited practice Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Davis was able to practice in some capacity for the first time this week after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday entirely. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Davis likely won't play more than a part-time role against the Eagles, if he's able to play at all. With Keelan Cole on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Denzel Mims could see extended playing time opposite Elijah Moore, with Jamison Crowder in the slot.
NFL
SportsGrid

Corey Davis to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Davis has been dealing with a core muscle for weeks, and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis would undergo season-ending surgery. Davis was one of the Jets’ most significant free agent acquisitions in the offseason, but 2021-22 will ultimately go down as a lost year for him. He finished with just nine games played, 34 catches, 492 yards, and four touchdowns, all of which represent sizable decreases from his marks in his final year with the Titans.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have core muscle surgery, miss rest of season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a core-muscle injury, making him the latest high-priced addition whose year ended prematurely. Davis went into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a question mark because of a previous groin injury,...
NFL
New York Post

Corey Davis out for season as another high-priced Jets signing goes down

Another one of the Jets’ high-priced offseason signings is done for the year. Wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending, core-muscle surgery Tuesday. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets in March. He has battled hip and groin injuries this season. He returned to the lineup for Sunday’s loss to the Eagles after missing last week’s game against the Texans due to the groin injury. Davis had two catches for 15 yards against the Eagles, but looked like the groin was bothering him.
NFL
SportsGrid

Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles

After missing Week 12 with a groin injury, Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles. Davis was limited in practice on Friday but is good to go for Sunday. Davis leads the Jets in receiving yards with 477, adding four touchdowns in the process. His return will cut into the targets of Elijah Moore, who is second on the team with 461 receiving yards and four touchdowns of his own. Although Moore only trails Davis by 16 yards, Davis has played two fewer games. FanDuel Sportsbook has Moore as a -110 to go over/under 49.5 receiving yards. Jamison Crowder will also be in the mix for New York, he’s picked up 310 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. The Jets rank eleventh in passing yards per game with 245.2 but are in last place in the AFC East with a 3-8 record.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets sign Austin Walter to active roster, put Corey Davis on IR

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery and the team moved him off the active roster on Tuesday. Davis was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of moves announced...
NFL
jetnation.com

Corey Davis to I.R., Michael Carter II in Concussion Protocol

Corey Davis is being placed on I.R. and his first season with the Jets is officially over. The stat line isn’t what anyone hoped for when Davis was signed as a free agent this past offseason. 34 receptions, 492 yards for a 14.5 yard average. He did have 4 touchdowns, with 2 of them coming in week one. Head coach Robert Saleh said Davis will have core muscle surgery on Tuesday.
NFL

