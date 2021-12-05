Jets' Corey Davis: Exits Sunday's game

Davis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after returning to a limited practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Per Cimini, Davis is expected to be available Sunday, a notion echoed by coach Robert Saleh, who indicated that the wideout should be "ready to roll" this weekend, per Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site. Either way, Davis' Week 12 availability will be confirmed prior to the early slate of games Sunday, with New York and Houston kicking off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he's active, Davis, ascending young wideout Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder are in line to serve as the top receiving options for QB Zach Wilson, who's set to return to action for the first time since Week 7.
Comments / 0