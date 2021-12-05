Reggie Perry: Double-Double against Go-Go

Vucevic finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Rockets. Vucevic has been relegated to a secondary role in the Bulls' offense this season, and while his shooting performance wasn't good in this one -- given he needed 16 shots just to score 14 points -- he supplied that lack of efficiency with a double-double and solid numbers across the board. He's not going to put the same numbers he had in his Orlando days, though, but he can deliver a strong game from time to time.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO