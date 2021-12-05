ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reggie Perry: Double-Double against Go-Go

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Perry tallied 23 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists across...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Reggie Perry: Leads team in scoring

Perry recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's 120-94 defeat against the Delaware Blue Coats. Perry led Raptors 905 in scoring on Saturday, and he finished second in rebounds and assists as well. It was his second consecutive game with 20 points, and he's shooting 51.7 percent from the in the G League this season.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
NBA
State
Delaware State
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Delivers double-double

Wood posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Bulls. Wood recorded his third double-double over his last four games and continues to be quite an asset on both ends of the court for Houston -- while also being a strong fantasy asset across all formats. The young big man has nine double-doubles already this season and is averaging 15.5 points and a career-high 11.0 rebounds per tilt thus far.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts double-double in loss

Vucevic finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Rockets. Vucevic has been relegated to a secondary role in the Bulls' offense this season, and while his shooting performance wasn't good in this one -- given he needed 16 shots just to score 14 points -- he supplied that lack of efficiency with a double-double and solid numbers across the board. He's not going to put the same numbers he had in his Orlando days, though, but he can deliver a strong game from time to time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Another double-double

Paul logged 14 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Friday during a 118-97 win against the Knicks. Paul's most recent stat line indicates some of his current 2021-22 NBA season averages. He is averaging 14.1 points and 10.4 assists. By logging those tallies, Paul remains the only guard having a double-digit average concerning two statistical categories.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Terance Mann: Double-double off bench

Mann accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-96 win over Detroit. Coming off of an impressive run during the 2021 playoffs, it's been somewhat of a slow start for Mann this season, as he entered Friday averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 threes per game. This marked his second double-double of the campaign and his first since Nov. 7 against the Hornets. So long as Mann continues to trend toward 30 minutes per game, he's worth monitoring in season-long formats, but thus far his production hasn't warranted consideration for a starting spot in weekly leagues.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in return

Harris contributed 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 45 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Harris returned from a two-game absence due to a hip injury with a near double-double. Overall, the veteran forward was inefficient from...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Vernon Carey: Huge double-double in win

Carey notched 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over the Texas Legends. Carey led all players with 27 points and 14 rebounds, notching his first double-double of the G League season. Through three games with Greensboro, the 2020 second-round pick is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fourth straight double-double

Sabonis accumulated 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-97 win over the Raptors. Sabonis has recorded double-doubles in four straight games and in seven of his last eight contests, so there's no question he's been an asset for the Pacers on both ends of the court. The European big man is averaging 16.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game through 14 appearances this month.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Posts strong double-double

Capela supplied 16 points (8-14 FG), 21 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Knicks. Capela wasn't as sharp as he can be with his shooting, but he certainly made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball with a season-high 21 boards. He has posted five straight double-doubles and has also recorded three straight games with at least three blocks, so he's finding ways to deliver value in more than just scoring.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Comes close to double-double

Holiday had 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-93 win over the Pistons. Holiday ended just two rebounds away from putting up a double-double, but the veteran floor general offered a solid output across the board and made his presence felt both as a scorer and as a playmaker as well as on the glass. He's not one of Milwaukee's main scoring alternatives, but he has scored in double digits in all but two of his 11 appearances since returning from the injured list.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Eugene Omoruyi: Double-double in loss

Omoruyi recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 115-110 defeat to the Swarm. The rookie out of Oregon keeps impressing for the Legends. Omoruyi is averaging a double-double over his five appearances in the G League, totaling 17.6 and 10.0 rebounds across 32.4 minutes per game. The forward is on a two-way contract this season, so it would not be surprising to see Omoruyi find himself back with the organizations' official roster if he keeps this impressive play up.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Ready to go Saturday

Bullock (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Wizards. An illness prevented Bullock from suiting up in Tuesday's 112-104 win over the Clippers, but with three days off to recover, he'll be good to go for the Mavericks' final game of the week. Over his last four games before sitting out, Bullock was averaging 29.0 minutes per contest, but he'll likely see his playing time take a hit moving forward after Luka Doncic (ankle/knee) returned from a three-game absence Tuesday. Jalen Brunson (foot) also looks like a decent bet to avoid missing time after practicing Friday, but he's still being listed as questionable for Saturday's game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Registers double-double

Horford totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 win over the Raptors. Horford had a strong performance once again and it's fair to say he's living a sort of revival to his career after looking lost with both the Sixers and the Thunder. The veteran big man has three double-doubles over his last five appearances and has accomplished that feat eight times already in 2021-22.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Jamorko Pickett: Approaches double-double in win

Pickett produced 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in Wednesday's 122-103 over Grand Rapids. Pickett paced the starters in scoring, playing 33 minutes and closing in a double-double. The rookie is averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.3 minutes through seven games.
NBA

