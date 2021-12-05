ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Suffers ankle injury

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Duvernay-Tardif is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles...

www.cbssports.com

ctnewsonline.com

Duvernay-Tardif playing again after fighting Covid pandemic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was far from a football field at this time last year, when shoulder pads and playbooks gave way to scrubs and medical charts. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, the offensive lineman with a doctorate in medicine was on the front...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Make Important Decision On Julio Jones

A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news. “The [Titans] have opened...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Trade To 3 Teams

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL – Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. All three remained with their respective teams. However, there will likely be plenty of interest in all three once the 2021 season comes to a close and the offseason kicks off again.
NFL
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s shocking revelation on rib injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 teams who should acquire former Texans LB Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans released linebacker Zach Cunningham. Although the club signed their former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt to a four-year, $58 million extension ahead of the 2020 season, the discipline issues were not enough to justify keeping around Cunningham. Cunningham will first go through waivers before becoming a free...
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 14 running back rankings: Injuries loom large as the playoffs near

The replacement running backs were a bit of a mixed bag in Week 13; Alexander Mattison, Javonte Williams, and Sony Michel were stars, but Mark Ingram and Jamaal Williams left a lot more to be desired. Now, we'll get to see what Chuba Hubbard looks like replacing Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season. Spoiler alert: I'm not particularly excited about Hubbard. I actually almost ranked teammate Ameer Abdullah ahead of him for PPR thanks to his pass-catching role.
NFL

