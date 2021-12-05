'Hawkeye' Funko Pops Feature Kate Bishop and Maya Lopez

The following digs into spoilers for the new Disney+ show, Hawkeye. You might want to go watch the first two episodes if you haven’t seen them yet. One massive goal for the new Disney+ series Hawkeye is to introduce the MCU to Kate Bishop, a skilled archer and die-hard fan of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who has teamed up with him often in the Marvel Comics books, but is coming to life on screen for the first time thanks to Hailee Steinfeld. As we catch up with young Kate in the opening scenes of Hawkeye, we’re told that it’s 2012 -- which, for MCU fans, means the time of The Avengers. And we discover that Kate Bishop was in Manhattan for the Battle of New York, and that devastating turning point. When we got time with Hawkeye producer Trin Trahn recently, we asked her when it’s OK for a new Marvel show to dip back into the MCU history, and her explanation is found in the video above.

