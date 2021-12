It’s the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend as the Formula 1 season reaches its exciting climax in the penultimate race in the calendar, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out in Jeddah for the Drivers’ Championship - and you can follow all the latest news and updates from around the world. The Belgian-Dutch driver has an eight point advantage, while Mercedes are just five points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, which is also fascinating as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez play crucial roles as the No 2 drivers for both teams. And while...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO