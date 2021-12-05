ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kamu Grugier-Hill sets team record in tackles

By Deepi Sidhu
houstontexans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamu Grugier-Hill set a new franchise record in single-game tackles. The sixth-year veteran linebacker, who signed with the Texans in free agency, finished the game with the 19 tackles, the most in a single game in Texans history. "It's an honor; I can't lie," Grugier-Hill said after the game....

www.houstontexans.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Brian Cushing
houstontexans.com

Texans vs. Colts, Week 13 | Harris' Hits

It started off on the wrong foot and it never really changed for the full 60 minutes as the Indianapolis Colts swept the season series, winning game number two from your Houston Texans 31-0. Here are my Harris Hits from a difficult afternoon in Houston. The game started with one...
NFL
houstontexans.com

Transcripts: 12-9-2021 Press Conferences

"I think we will see how today goes and make a decision on that tomorrow." How does mobility factor into the decision on who will start at quarterback?. "When you look at some of the things that Davis (Mills) does well, I think one of the better things he does do is throw on the run. I think we're fortunate to have two quarterbacks that are athletic enough to be able to move the pocket and do some things outside the pocket. While Davis probably hasn't had the explosive flash plays that Tyrod (Taylor) has had in terms of scrambling and running with the football, he's a capable athlete. It definitely changes some things, but in terms of redesigning everything, I wouldn't say that's the case. But there are definitely things that we're going to play to Tyrod's strength or Davis' strength."
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Colts#New York Giants#Sharper#Tb
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy