Kamu Grugier-Hill sets team record in tackles

"I think we will see how today goes and make a decision on that tomorrow." How does mobility factor into the decision on who will start at quarterback?. "When you look at some of the things that Davis (Mills) does well, I think one of the better things he does do is throw on the run. I think we're fortunate to have two quarterbacks that are athletic enough to be able to move the pocket and do some things outside the pocket. While Davis probably hasn't had the explosive flash plays that Tyrod (Taylor) has had in terms of scrambling and running with the football, he's a capable athlete. It definitely changes some things, but in terms of redesigning everything, I wouldn't say that's the case. But there are definitely things that we're going to play to Tyrod's strength or Davis' strength."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO