Leave It to Lil Nas X to Reinvent the Suit

By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Lil Nas X was one of the guests of honor at Variety’s Music Hitmakers Brunch yesterday in L.A (singers Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Anitta were also in attendance). The Montero rapper picked up the 2021 Innovator...

Comments / 67

reffahs
4d ago

can you just see the high school boys wearing that bandage style tank top to school next year pairing it with a pleated skirt meanwhile the girls will be wearing backless shirts with see through leggings

Reply
7
Bro Row
4d ago

I feel sorry for him and anybody else who don't repent and give their life to Jesus Christ before they die because if they die without Jesus Christ they will fall into hell through a funnel like portal where they will remain being tortured by demons that hate them with a passion until they are thrown into the lake of fire forever .

Reply(1)
8
Eden
4d ago

Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes.Psalm 37:7

Reply
6
