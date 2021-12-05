Person from High Point dies in crash on Hwy 211

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person from High Point was killed in a crash on Sunday on Highway 211, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers got a call at 11:53 a.m. reporting the crash.

The crash happened near Seven Lakes in Moore County.

One male victim from High Point was reported dead.

The road was closed for around two hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.