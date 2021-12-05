ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Person from High Point dies in crash on Hwy 211

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bg39E_0dEmkYE000

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person from High Point was killed in a crash on Sunday on Highway 211, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Troopers got a call at 11:53 a.m. reporting the crash.

The crash happened near Seven Lakes in Moore County.

One male victim from High Point was reported dead.

The road was closed for around two hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

High Point teenager arrested in connection to College Road homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year old has been arrested in connection to a man found shot to death in Greensboro. Greensboro police arrested a 17-year-old from High Point in connection to the killing of Taha Abdalla Babekar. They have been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
Moore County, NC
Accidents
High Point, NC
Accidents
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Seven Lakes, NC
FOX8 News

All lanes of northbound US 52 at Oak Summit Road in Winston-Salem reopen after tractor-trailer overturns

UPDATE – All lanes have reopened, Winston-Salem police said at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prior story WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer has snarled traffic in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on northbound U.S. 52 at Oak Summit Road. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and no injuries were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Smartphone App#Accident#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Daughter of missing Rockingham County woman wants answers 20 years later: ‘I need to know’

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amanda Smith says every Christmas, her mother, Michele Hundley Smith, is on her mind. “There’s one million questions, and no answers,” Smith said Thursday, 20 years after her mom disappeared. Smith explained her mother left their home in Stoneville on December 9, 2001, to go Christmas shopping in Martinsville, Virginia. […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multimillion-dollar bonds for 2 California men charged with drug trafficking in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. On Nov. 23, detectives were given information that indicated that a “Mexico-based drug trafficking organization” was distributing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine within Forsyth County, according to a press release. Detectives identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX8 News

Breaking down weapons found on Triad school campuses after gun found on student at Western Alamance High School

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Western Alamance High School on Wednesday, the school system confirmed.  School officials received a tip about a possible weapon on campus and went on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.  During a search, a 9mm handgun was confiscated from a 14-year-old female student.  According […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy