U.S. Politics

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

By Gene Johnson
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN's "State...

medicalxpress.com

