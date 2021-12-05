ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 3,820 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths

By Associated Press
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 3,820 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths as...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
swnewsmedia.com

100 new deaths in Minnesota, eight locally, contributed to COVID

One hundred deaths from COVID-19 were newly reported Dec. 1, a stark increase as the state continues to have one of the highest percentage of confirmed positive cases in the country. The Minnesota Department of Health did not process deaths for Nov. 25 and 26. In total, the first 28...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

Long Beach Confirms First Case Of Omicron; Patient Had Recently Traveled Internationally

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Another case of Omicron has been confirmed by the Long Beach Health Department, officials announced Tuesday. Public health officials say they received confirmation Monday of Long Beach’s first case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the Omicron variant. The case involved a fully vaccinated person who had returned to Long Beach on Nov. 29 after an international trip. The trip was not to the South African region, health officials said. Omicron was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has since been confirmed on every continent except Antarctica. Los Angeles County public health officials say they have confirmed...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
dbknews.com

Hogan announces three confirmed cases of COVID-19 omicron variant in Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at a coronavirus press conference in Annapolis, Md. on March 12, 2020. (Matt McDonald/The Diamondback) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first three confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the state, according to a release. All three cases involve residents located in the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 75 More Deaths Logged As State Careens Toward 10K Overall Death Toll

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The state’s health department reports that there have been 3,140 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 75 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is once again rising at a brisk pace, currently sitting at 11.7%. That’s above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%, and the highest it’s been in a year. There are also a reported 70.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGN News

Illinois’ Covid numbers rise to levels not seen in nearly a year

Covid case counts, hospitalizations and even deaths are reaching levels not seen in Illinois in nearly one year, according to new data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. State health officials reported 7,340 new cases in the last day which is the highest daily case count since December 20, 2020.   The increasing case […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 15 News

Tucson and Arizona’s economy to keep growing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona’s economy should continue to recover but recover more slowly in the coming year. That’s the prediction coming out of University of Arizona’s annual economic forecast from the Eller College of Management. The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on where people worked, lived, and how...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxbaltimore.com

School-reported COVID cases increasing in Maryland counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in some Maryland school systems. In Carroll County, the school system is reporting 337 positive COVID cases as of December 8, 2021, according to the county's database. That is the highest number so far this school year. Carroll County...
MARYLAND STATE
WJHL

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 114 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. The region’s active case count surpassed 3,000 for the first time in just over two months. Vaccinations As of today, 243,928 people, or about 48.2% of the total […]
TENNESSEE STATE
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: state sees first omicron case

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The omicron variant has been detected in Europe and America, including in Minnesota. The state’s first documented case was found in Peter McGinn of Minneapolis, who traveled recently to New York for an anime convention.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Omicron Variant Found In Boulder Wastewater Detection System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There are indications there is a low-level transmission of the omicron strain of COVID-19 in Boulder. State health officials can’t say exactly how much it has spread. (credit: Getty Images) “We are unable to quantify how many cases that detection in the Boulder wastewater municipal represents but we believe it’s likely more than one case, likely some low level of community representation,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. There are two confirmed cases of omicron in Colorado. One in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder. “This is obviously not because we believe that more transmission is occurring here in Colorado than in other parts of the country. We do believe that we have a very robust surveillance system here, both our clinical testing that’s happening as well as our wastewater surveillance system,” said Herlihy. She went on to say that the best defenses are vaccines, face masks and social distancing.
COLORADO STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Third case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia

Health officials have confirmed a third case of the Omicron variant in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday said an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident with no recent international travel history has the variant. The individual has mild COVID-19 symptoms and is isolating at home. Contract tracing is underway, said DPH. On […] The post Third case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy