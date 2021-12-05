ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton wins chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 GP to draw level with Verstappen

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrIe9_0dEmiPD300
Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after beating Max Verstappen, who is in the background, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After chaos, needle, misunderstanding and some absolutely uncompromising racing it took a cool head to prevail and Lewis Hamilton duly delivered, his win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ensuring there is now nothing in it going into the Formula One season finale.

Beating his title rival, Max Verstappen, into second, he is now level on points after a race of complexity and confusion fitting perhaps in a season that has been impossible to predict. The two protagonists endured an ill-tempered race and both left with differing views, Hamilton accusing his rival of being dangerous and Verstappen aggrieved. What it made clear is that neither will leave anything on the table next week in Abu Dhabi.

The investigations and debriefs will go on long into the night after this staccato affair interrupted by red flags, safety cars and the two leaders clashing repeatedly on track but ultimately and crucially for his title hopes it was an exhausted Hamilton who came out on top.

He had gone into the race trailing Verstappen by eight points. They are now level. The lead has changed hands five times during this enthralling season, which has ebbed and flowed between them but of course Hamilton has experience in tense showdowns, pipped to his first title in the last race of 2007 and then sealing it in a nail-biting showdown in Brazil a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zU5hW_0dEmiPD300
Mick Schumacher crashes on the 11th lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah. Photograph: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Verstappen is in his first title fight but has shown no indication of being intimidated, instead eagerly grasping his chance finally to compete and he still has it all to play for despite his clear disappointment at the result at the Jeddah circuit.

Hamilton admitted how hard the race had been. “I’ve been racing a long time and that was incredibly tough,” he said. “I tried to be as sensible and tough as I could be and, with all my experience, just keeping the car on the track and staying clean. It was difficult. We had all sorts of things thrown at us.”

Hamilton’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington, credited his man with how he had handled it, noting: “It was the cool head that won out.” It was a necessary skill beyond that of wrestling with this tricky, high speed circuit, given the incidents that defined the race as it swung between the two rivals.

Hamilton held his lead from pole but an early red flag due to a crash left Verstappen out in front when Red Bull had opted not to pit under a safety car. Thus far at least it was fairly straightforward.

When racing resumed from a standing start Hamilton, off like a bullet, had the lead into turn one but Verstappen went wide and cut the corner of two to emerge in front. Esteban Ocon took advantage to sneak into second only for the race to be stopped again immediately after several cars crashed in the midfield.

With the race stopped, the FIA race director, Michael Masi, offered Red Bull the chance for Verstappen to be dropped to third behind Hamilton because of the incident, rather than involving the stewards. In unprecedented scenes of negotiations with Masi, Red Bull accepted the offer, conceding Verstappen had to give up the place, with the order now Ocon, Hamilton.

Verstappen launched brilliantly at the restart, dived up the inside to take the lead, while Hamilton swiftly passed Ocon a lap later to move to second.

The front two immediately pulled away with Hamilton sticking to Verstappen’s tail, ferociously quick as they matched one another’s times. Repeated periods of the virtual safety car ensued to deal with debris littering the track and, when racing began again on lap 37, Hamilton attempted to pass and was marginally ahead through turn one as both went off but Verstappen held the lead, lighting the touchpaper for the flashpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpOet_0dEmiPD300
Lewis Hamilton (left) and Max Verstappen side by side. Photograph: Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

Verstappen was told by his team to give the place back to Hamilton but when he slowed apparently looking to do so, Hamilton hit the rear of the Red Bull, damaging his front wing. Mercedes said they were unaware Verstappen was going to slow and the team had not informed Hamilton, who did not know what Verstappen was doing. Hamilton was furious, accusing Verstappen of brake-testing him. The incident was investigated by stewards. They judged that Verstappen’s braking had been erratic and gave him a 10-second penalty. Luckily not enough to drop him a place.

Verstappen then did let Hamilton through but immediately shot back up to retake the lead but in doing so went off the track. He was then given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage and a lap later Verstappen once more let his rival through, concerned he had not done so sufficiently on the previous lap. After all the chaos Hamilton finally led and Verstappen’s tyres were wearing, unable to catch the leader who went on to secure a remarkable victory.

It was all too much for Verstappen who left the podium ceremony immediately the anthems concluded. “This sport is more about penalties than racing and for me this is not F1,” he said. “A lot of things happened, which I don’t fully agree with.”

Both teams had diverging viewpoints on the incidents but both must now look forward. After 21 highly competitive races, the last a febrile, unpredictable drama, the season will be decided in a one-off shoot-out where both drivers have without doubt earned their place but just when the respect between them appears at its lowest ebb.

