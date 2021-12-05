ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Watch This Week

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe experienced a taste of a bear market in recent trading. The stock market sold off as much as over 5% in the last couple of weeks, but its upward trend remains intact. The dip could be caused by unease with regards to the new Omicron variant and the market getting...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 22 Best Stocks to Buy for 2022

As experts consider the best stocks to buy for 2022, they are ever mindful that "black swans," by definition, are impossible to predict. Unforeseeable events routinely make a mockery of strategists' carefully considered forecasts. COVID in 2020 and supply-chain chaos in 2021 are but two of the most recent reminders of that fact of investing life.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Tech Company#Omicron#Otex#Canadian
Motley Fool

5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Technology trends that will change the world are playing out right now. Stocks that benefit from these trends can make excellent long-term investments. These five trends could have a lot of growth left. Think about how much your life has changed in a decade. It's a long time, and a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before The End of the Year

This pullback in growth stocks offers investors an opportunity. The rise in short-term rates may soon be over, as forward-looking inflation measures are moderating at a rapid pace. Further, after the recent steep pullback, many growth stocks have reached more attractive valuation levels. Therefore, investors should consider buying the dip in these 3 top growth stocks: Alphabet (GOOGL), Workday (WDAY), and Expedia (EXPE).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

A Dirt-Cheap Tech Stock to Buy Right Now

Jabil will release its quarterly earnings results on Dec. 16. The company could deliver stronger-than-expected results thanks to a diversified revenue stream. Jabil's largest customer is going to be a key growth driver for the company in the long run. Share prices of contract electronics manufacturer Jabil (NYSE:JBL) are down...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 in December

Bargains can still be found, even with the broader market near an all-time high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

5 Tech Stocks That Should Be on Every Investor’s 2022 Buy List

It’s been a volatile year for tech stocks. While the Nasdaq Composite index suggests that heavily leading tech names has grown 21% so far in 2021, the gains have not been evenly distributed. Many of the best known and biggest technology companies have seen their share prices stagnate or fall steeply this year.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Value Stocks To Consider Amid High Inflation

Do You Have These Value Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?. Everyone wants more for less, and an investment in the stock market is no exception. In recent weeks, many growth stocks and blue-chip companies have seen their stock prices start to nosedive. For instance, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is trading at over 40% lower from its all-time high. If anything, when performing companies go on sale for whatever short to medium-term reasons, like a panic selloff, it presents an opportunity to buy at discounts.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Overlooked Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Catches On

The S&P 500 index is up about 24% for the year. Although the index has recently pulled back from the recent all-time high, many stocks remain at steep valuations. It’s still possible to find overlooked stocks that offer value and could appeal to all investing styles, though. Moreover, some...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy