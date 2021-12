Republican Bob Dole came closer to being elected president than most of us remember. When Gerald Ford took over for President Richard Nixon, who resigned, in 1974, he chose Nelson Rockefeller as his vice president. But when he ran and lost against Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1976, he chose the wise-cracking, sarcastic Dole, who died last week at age 98, as his running mate. Dole's funeral will be today at the National Cathedral in Washington.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO