Man who jumped out of taxiing airplane in Phoenix has been identified

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
PHOENIX, Az. [AP] — A man who jumped out of an airplane as it was taxiing at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday has been identified by authorities.

Daniel Ramirez, 30, was booked into jail Saturday night on suspicion of two felony counts of trespassing, AP reports.

Ramirez was in Colorado for a tiling job but wanted to come home because he feared for his life, according to his family.

Before he got on the plane, Theresa Padilla video-called her son.

“I don’t want him to be portrayed as some crazy guy that jumped out off the plane. He was running and hiding because he thought somebody was after him,” Padilla said.

Ramirez’s family said they did not end the call until he boarded the plane.

Ramirez was a passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs when officials said he opened a rear gallery door, jumped out, and ran to a nearby airport fire station.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said Ramirez entered the airport’s fire station, walked into a dorm room, and locked himself inside. Firefighters were able to unlock the door, where he was then evaluated, treated, and transported to a local hospital.

It is not yet known why or how the aircraft door was opened.

