SUNRISE, Fla. — Alex Ovechkin still spends plenty of time in his power-play sweet spot in the left faceoff circle. He still winds up for his thunderous one-timer. But this season, amid a career-best start that has included 19 goals in 22 games, the Washington Capitals’ captain has scored just once from his signature spot on the power play. The 36-year-old has four power-play goals; entering Tuesday night’s game at the Florida Panthers, he has 273 for his career — just one away from tying Dave Andreychuk for the most in NHL history.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO