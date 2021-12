After missing the last month with an undisclosed lower-body injury suffered against the New York Rangers, Devin Shore is back and ready to be reinserted into the lineup and will hopefully provide a spark in the bottom-six. Before his injury, Shore got into eight of the team’s 10 games as the team’s fourth-line centre and looked like he was starting to establish himself as a viable option for that spot. Now that Ryan McLeod seems to have cemented his place in the lineup, I was curious to see where Shore would fit upon his return, and based on the line rushes from the morning skate, it looks like he’ll be starting at left-wing with Derek Ryan assuming the duties at centre.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO