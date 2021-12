GRINNELL, Iowa – The Gustavus women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams impressed in winning finishes at the Pioneer Classic. The Gustie women won first out of eight teams with a score 1,667.5 while the Gustie men won with a score of 1,507.5. Ellen Hofstede (Jr., Hopkins) broke the meet and pool record in the 100 Free with a time of 51.25 and the meet record in the 100 IM (1:00.48). On Friday night Hofstede also made Division III B cuts on Friday in the 50 free, and in the 100 Free on Saturday.

